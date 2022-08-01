Advertisement
If Meghan Markle can be identified with Prince Andrew then why not Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell travelled with Prince Andrew to Phuket in 2001.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly invited Meghan Markle to the Phuket yacht party.

Multiple yacht party photographs purportedly of Meghan Markle have been circulating.

Pro-monarchy specialists and royal enthusiasts trust the assertions, but independent experts and Meghan’s allies disagree.

A user on Twitter said, “I can’t believe people just automatically believe that’s Meghan without a clearer picture.

The Sussex Squad can just as easily say that’s Kate. It can pass as Kate.”

“I don’t think the brunette is Markle…legs are not the same face different too,” said another user.

One user said, “That’s true. Meghan has really skinny legs & ankles. I have always found them too skinny. This girls calves have more meat.”

Another said, “There’s photos of Andrew with a brunette on yacht many people think is M, but the brunette is much too tall to be M.”

