‘If You Wish Upon Me’ battles with ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’. The most recent episode of Extraordinary Attorney Woo once again receives strong ratings, and If You Wish Upon Me enters the competition.

According to Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of the well-liked drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which aired on August 10, attracted attention from around the world and received an average rating of 13.515 percent.

The ratings for the most recent episode to air were 14.2 percent, which showed a modest decline.

But according to Soompi, the most recent episode’s ratings still maintain the show’s commanding lead.

The play, which convincingly shows the struggles of an autistic girl who pursues a career in law while encountering different obstacles, has become the talk of the town since its debut on June 29.

On the other hand, If You Wish Upon Me, a new drama on KBS2, began its normal average ratings cycle on August 10 with a rating of 3.6 percent.

If You Wish Upon Me, a drama starring Ji Chang Wook, Sooyoung, and Sung Dong Il, was inspired by a Dutch organization that grants the wishes of terminally sick cancer patients.