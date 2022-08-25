Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Imad Wasim pens loved-up anniversary wish for wife sannia

Imad Wasim pens loved-up anniversary wish for wife sannia

Articles
Advertisement
Imad Wasim pens loved-up anniversary wish for wife sannia

Imad Wasim pens loved-up anniversary wish for wife sannia

Advertisement
  • Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim is an excellent player.
  • Fans adore him because of his excellent bowling abilities.
  • A left-handed all-rounder who currently competes in all cricket formats is Imad.
Advertisement

The well-known cricketer Imad Wasim wed the stunning Sannia Ashfaq in Islamabad in August 2019. Pakistani Sannia Ashfaq was born in the UK. The couple’s daughter Inaya was born. In August 2022, the couple will celebrate their third anniversary as a married couple.

The cricketer uploaded an adorable Instagram photo for his wife Sannia Ishfaq the day before yesterday.

Imad wrote, “I feel lucky that I have you as my life partner. Thanks for being the most amazing wife in the world. Happy anniversary my love.”

On the other hand, his wife Sannia responded back with love and wrote, “Masha’Allah Imad Wasim. Happy Anniversary Baby. See you soon.”

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Imad Wasim lashes out at national selectors for not including him in squad
Imad Wasim lashes out at national selectors for not including him in squad

Imad lashes out at national selectors for ignoring him. He asked the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Fatima Effendi flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Fatima Effendi flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Meher Bano's latest bold picture sets internet on fire
Meher Bano's latest bold picture sets internet on fire
Leading Nutritionist Shares Qehwa Weight Loss Recipe
Leading Nutritionist Shares Qehwa Weight Loss Recipe
Alluring pictures of Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir from Dubai
Alluring pictures of Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir from Dubai
Watch: Merub Ali and Asim Azhar win hearts with latest singing video
Watch: Merub Ali and Asim Azhar win hearts with latest singing video
Anmol Baloch is winter ready in purple outfit; see pictures
Anmol Baloch is winter ready in purple outfit; see pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story