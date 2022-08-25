Imad Wasim pens loved-up anniversary wish for wife sannia

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim is an excellent player.

Fans adore him because of his excellent bowling abilities.

A left-handed all-rounder who currently competes in all cricket formats is Imad.

Advertisement

The well-known cricketer Imad Wasim wed the stunning Sannia Ashfaq in Islamabad in August 2019. Pakistani Sannia Ashfaq was born in the UK. The couple’s daughter Inaya was born. In August 2022, the couple will celebrate their third anniversary as a married couple.

The cricketer uploaded an adorable Instagram photo for his wife Sannia Ishfaq the day before yesterday.

Imad wrote, “I feel lucky that I have you as my life partner. Thanks for being the most amazing wife in the world. Happy anniversary my love.”

On the other hand, his wife Sannia responded back with love and wrote, “Masha’Allah Imad Wasim. Happy Anniversary Baby. See you soon.”

Advertisement

Also Read Imad Wasim lashes out at national selectors for not including him in squad Imad lashes out at national selectors for ignoring him. He asked the...