Imran Abbas stuns fans with his soulful voice in a throwback video

Imran Abbas stuns fans with his soulful voice in a throwback video

Imran Abbas stuns fans with his soulful voice in a throwback video

Imran Abbas stuns fans with his soulful voice in a throwback video

  • Imran Abbas won over millions of hearts with his performance in Khuda Aur Muhabbat.
  • The Mera Naseeb actor is also a master at persona impersonation.
  • He has worked on a variety of television dramas such as Amanat, Thora Sa Haq and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
The heart-robbed actor of Lollywood is Imran Abbas’ spontaneous karaoke session. The actor demonstrated his versatility by winning over millions of hearts in Khuda Aur Muhabbat and releasing a throwback of his cover of Hona Tha Pyaar from Bol, which was originally sung by Atif Aslam.

With Nawab Sultan Ali Khan’s Umrao Jaan Ada, Abbas made his breakthrough in the Pakistani drama scene, catapulting his career to new heights. In Creature 3D, Abbas made his debut in Bollywood alongside Bipasha Basu.

Abbas is well known for his outstanding performance in Khuda Aur Muhabbat in both Pakistan and India. With three sequels, the actor’s league in the drama series is unmatched.

The Mera Naseeb actor is also a master at persona impersonation. Shehbaaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, was the subject of her most recent internet parody. Abbas received many compliments for his humour and spot-on facial expressions.

Abbas has worked on a variety of television drama series and motion picture productions, including Amanat, Thora Sa Haq, Tum Kon Piya, Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Janisaar, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The videos that Abbas shared on social media were also shot on the Khuda Aur Muhabbat set.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

