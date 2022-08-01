In her satirical film, Not Okay actor Zoey Deutch discusses the dangers of social media and influencers

Zoey Deutch talks about her social media presence and the movie cancellation culture.

NOT OK Hollywood actress Zoey Deutch recently said that because she “consumed so much of it” constantly, she didn’t need to do much study on the dangers of social media and influencers for her film Not Okay.

In a recent interview with Insider, Zoey admitted, “This movie is satire and it’s sort of at times poking fun at a lot of different areas of our culture, and I am one of them.”

She continued, “I am part of this. So, it is by no means a take-down of anyone, it’s a commentary on a lot of things.”

The Vampire Academy star explained the movie’s scenario about an online-shaming support group, saying, “I spoke to quite a few of those cancelled people. Every chat seemed positive, and it looked that the participants were eager to feature in the film.

She and the film’s director were nonetheless told by the production staff that individuals were “not participating”.

“It was funny. We felt scammed by them. They lied to us,” remarked the 27-year-old.

Zoey stated that this movie had the “reverse impact,” making her more aware and less active on social media.

Because they wanted to stay connected and keep up with trends and other information, she said, “This movie has made myself and my director spend more time online. Because to this movie, we have recently increased our online time.

So, she said, “I believe I’m overdue for a true cleansing and some readjusting of my social media intake.”