Independence Day: Five Mili Naghmas we admire

Pakistan celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence today. Numerous mili naghmas (national songs) were created over the course of Pakistan’s seventy-year history. The top five mili naghmas are those on our list of the top five.
Yeh Watan Tumhara Hai:
This mili naghma was sung by Mehdi Hassan in 1962. “Mir-e-karwaan hum thay, rooh-e-karwaan tum ho. Hum to sirf unwaan thay, asal dastaan tum ho.”
Dil Dil Pakistan:
It wouldn’t be fair to refer to Vital Signs’ song Dil Dil Pakistan as the unofficial national anthem of Pakistan. In 1987, it was released on July 4th.
Ae Watan Pyare Watan:
Ae Watan Pyare Watan was released in 1965 and is sung by Ustad Amanat Ali Khan.This mili naghma evokes strength, jubilance, and a sense of patriotism.
Ae Watan Ke Sajeelay Jawano:
Malika-e-Tarranum Noor Jehan recorded 12 songs during the 1965 war. Ae Watan Ke Sajeelay Jawano was one of them. Composed with love and passion, this is a song that is guaranteed to evoke patriotism in you.
Ae Rahe Haq Ke Shaheedon:
The song was composed and sung for the film Madar-e-Watan released in 1966, a year after the 1965 War to pay homage to the martyrs of the 1965 War and is sung by Naseem Begum.
Read More News On
Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.