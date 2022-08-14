Independence Day: Five Mili Naghmas we admire

Pakistan celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence today. Numerous mili naghmas (national songs) were created over the course of Pakistan’s seventy-year history. The top five mili naghmas are those on our list of the top five.

Yeh Watan Tumhara Hai:



This mili naghma was sung by Mehdi Hassan in 1962. “Mir-e-karwaan hum thay, rooh-e-karwaan tum ho. Hum to sirf unwaan thay, asal dastaan tum ho.”

Dil Dil Pakistan:



It wouldn’t be fair to refer to Vital Signs’ song Dil Dil Pakistan as the unofficial national anthem of Pakistan. In 1987, it was released on July 4th.

Ae Watan Pyare Watan:



Ae Watan Pyare Watan was released in 1965 and is sung by Ustad Amanat Ali Khan.This mili naghma evokes strength, jubilance, and a sense of patriotism.

Ae Watan Ke Sajeelay Jawano:



Malika-e-Tarranum Noor Jehan recorded 12 songs during the 1965 war. Ae Watan Ke Sajeelay Jawano was one of them. Composed with love and passion, this is a song that is guaranteed to evoke patriotism in you.

Ae Rahe Haq Ke Shaheedon:

The song was composed and sung for the film Madar-e-Watan released in 1966, a year after the 1965 War to pay homage to the martyrs of the 1965 War and is sung by Naseem Begum.