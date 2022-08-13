Indian actor Akshay Kumar opens out about his Canadian citizenship

Akshay Kumar became a Canadian citizen when his movies didn’t do well in India.

He pays his taxes in India, even though he has a Canadian passport.

Akshay said that he will always be an Indian and will always support the national cause.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar has been trolled many times because he is a Canadian citizen, especially when he supports national causes. When asked about it recently, the actor said that, even though he has a Canadian passport, he pays his taxes in India.

In an interview with a news website, Akshay said that he is an Indian and will always be an Indian. He said that he became a Canadian citizen when his movies didn’t do well and he was thinking about moving there. “A few years ago, my films were not working. Almost 14-15 films had not worked so I thought I should probably move elsewhere and work there.”

Akshay made this choice after a Canadian friend told him that if he wasn’t doing well in India, he should move there because a lot of people go there to work. So Akshay thought about moving there. But as soon as he got his citizenship, he started making money again with his movies, so he decided to stay here.

When asked about paying his taxes in India with a Canadian passport, he says, “I have a passport. What is a passport? It is a document used to travel from one country to another. See I am an Indian, I pay all my taxes and pay them here. I have a choice to pay it there as well but I pay them in my country. I work in my country. A lot of people say things and they are allowed to. To them, I would just like to say that I am an Indian, and I will always be an Indian.”

Akshay has said before that he is working on getting an Indian passport. He said: “I have now applied for the passport. I am an Indian and it hurts me that I am asked to prove that every time.”

Back in 2019, Akshay talked about his Canadian citizenship on his Twitter account. He wrote, “I really don’t understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India. While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others. I would like to continue contributing in my small way to the causes that I believe in and make India stronger and stronger.”

Advertisement

Also Read Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar headed for a Rs 7.50 crore at box office Early estimates put Raksha Bandhan's opening day at Rs 7 to 8...