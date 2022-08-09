Indian girls changes the trending song ‘Pasoori’, netizens react

Shae Gill and Ali Sethi’s song continues to be popular even half a year after it was released, attracting attention from Hollywood productions, international dance teams, and stars from beyond the border.

The song “Pasoori” was written by Ali Sethi and Fazal Abbas and composed by Sethi and Zulfiqar J Khan, also known as Xulfi.

It was the sixth song to be released in the 14th season of Coke Studio, and it was released in February of this year.

Also Read Alia Bhatt claims Pasoori is one of her favorite song

Two Indian girls who have sang the song with a slight alteration are featured in the most recent remix of the song that is going viral. However, they attempted to modify it slightly and give a classical touch in addition to auto-tune. This is a video.

Pakistani Pasoori fans did not enjoy the Indian girls’ rendition and said that if they were so skilled, they should sing a hit song like Pasoori on their own instead of trying to adapt every song.

Fans claimed that Indians had an innate drive to obtain all Pakistani tunes, which they either duplicated or remake to simply claim as their own.