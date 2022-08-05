Advertisement
Indian Influencer recreates Hania Aamir's drama look







Koyal Bhattacharjee, an Indian influencer and a fan of Haina Aamir from the drama series Mere Humsafar, recreated her natural look and she nailed the look.

A well-known drama series is breaking all the records. The internet is going crazy about Farhan Saeed and Hania’s sweet love story, and the TRPs are rising. Farhan and Hania Aamir’s sizzling chemistry has fans raving. The drama is generating headlines not only in Pakistan but also on the other side of the border.

An Indian fan of Mere Humsafar recently copied Hania Aamir’s makeup-free appearance and posted it on her Instagram page. The Ishqiya star chose a subtle makeover using colors and shades from nature.

Also Read

Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman’s latest photoshoot goes viral
Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman’s latest photoshoot goes viral

Ali Rehman and Hania Aamir's tender photo shoot is leaving us speechless....

A recent Instagram post by Indian influencer Koyal Bhattacharje recreated the stunning appearance of the Sang-e-Mah actress.

“Hania Aamir No Make-Up Look”.

