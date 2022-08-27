Inside: Sneak peek of Shahroze Sabzwari’s birthday celebration

After Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroze Sabzwari’s daughter received so much attention, Shahroze Sabzwari is now the focus on his birthday. We are smitten with the way the celebrity recently celebrated his birthday with his stunning wife and parents.

Actor and model Shahroze Sabzwari is a talented member of the Pakistani entertainment industry. He is the great artist Behroze Sabzwari’s son.

The Hassad actor celebrated his birthday at home with his daughters amid this wonderful news. And it appears that the adults celebrated the birthday meal in style later. Here is a brief preview of this dinner gathering. Look at this!

The Dewaar-e-Shab actor got himself into trouble after divorcing model Syra Yousuf. The admirers began to refer to Sadaf Kanwal as a “home-wrecker” after his quick marriage to the supermodel.