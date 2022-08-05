Advertisement
Instagram post of Johnny Depp lost celebrities’ likes

Articles
Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp

According to a local news channel, Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner, and Joey King appear to have removed their likes from  Instagram post Johnny Depp following his court triumph against Amber Heard.

Shortly after the decision was handed down, Depp, who had received an outpouring of support on social media throughout the trial, posted a message on Instagram in which he proclaimed, “the jury gave me my life back.”

 

The Instagram image received more than 19 million likes, and numerous celebrities were among those who expressed their support via social media.

Local news channel wrote,” Following the verdict, a list of celebrities who had liked the post was collated by Reddit users. This list has now been used to compare whose likes have remained on the post.”

