The Archetypes podcast’s debut episode featuring Meghan Markle didn’t win over listeners.

Meghan had podcast with tennis champion Serena Williams.

Twitter users immediately labelled the Duchess as “boring.”

Advertisement

According to reports, the Archetypes podcast’s debut episode featuring Meghan Markle didn’t win over listeners.

Following the release of Meghan’s podcast with tennis champion Serena Williams, Twitter users immediately labelled the Duchess as “boring.”

“So, Meghan’s podcast was successful. I took a big breath, then I went for it since I can’t have an opinion unless I listen. OMG!” one internet user wrote.

“After 20 seconds, I was about to stop listening when I heard the same soap opera ad story again! They reached their limit at 1 minute, 21 seconds.” added a second.

Another added: “I tried to listen, but I couldn’t stand the sound of her voice over their pretending to be best friends’ false giggles. It’s terrible; I fast-forwarded it to see if it would improve, but it didn’t.”

Meghan covered a wide range of themes on the most recent episode of her Spotify podcast, from her life as a “ambitious” woman to her passion for “women empowerment.”

Advertisement

Also Read Archie’s bedroom caught fire, leaving Meghan Markle shaken Meghan Markle described how her and Harry's baby Archie just barely survived...