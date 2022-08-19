Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s cute video with son goes viral

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain uploaded a video with their son.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are Pakistani actors and a power couple who have solidified their position as the best celebrity couple to document their opulent lifestyle. While many celebrity couples may be on vacation and winning fans’ hearts with adorable photos, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have surpassed them in this regard.

Their son frequently serves as an example for many of their fans and followers in the heartwarming videos they posted.

The Jhooti actress recently uploaded a video of the couple cuddling and smiling with their son, who has a princely appearance.

The couple was spotted taking photos from a tower’s summit. 200K+ people watched the video on Instagram. The couple’s supporters couldn’t stop gushing affection in the comments area.

Have a look:

Aziz received a lot of praise for playing Ajiya in Suno Chanda. The last time viewers saw Aziz was in Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, where he played Mahi opposite Feroze Khan.

The After Moon Show and Baandi are two of Hussain’s most well-known works as a scriptwriter, actor, playwright, and host from Pakistan.

The lovely couple got married in 2018 after Yasir Hussain’s jaw-dropping proposal went viral. Kabir Hussain, the couple’s kid, was a blessing.

