Iqra Aziz posts unsettling remarks regarding her son

Iqra Aziz is a supermom who juggles her mama and work obligations very well.

Her mother has got her covered.

While Kabir’s grandma is there for him to stay with him and ensure he is taken care of.

We generally spot the supermom Iqra Aziz shuffling her mama obligations and work obligations very well. Consistently Iqra is spotted trying sincerely and furthermore in the mean time satisfying her mother obligations.

Yet, adapting to work and furious schedules Iqra’s mother has got her covered. While the Jhooti entertainer is buckling down, Kabir’s grandma is there for him to stay with him and ensure he is taken care of and rested soundly.

However, being a supermom is also a difficult job. In a recent interview, Iqra stated that:

“Kabir is really happy with my mother. Since my mother lives with me I usually ask my mother I am afraid he would forget me and would perceive you as his mother. Just now I was interacting with him on a video call. There is this one thing I do with him, I did that and he was like hehehe. I was relieved that he recognizes me”

Although we laughed at Iqra’s alarming remarks, she does have a wonderful relationship with her kid, and Kabir adores his mother.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain secured the bunch on December 28, 2020. The pair brought forth their child Kabir Hussain in July 2021.

Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani entertainer and she made her acting presentation in 2014 with a supporting job shanzey in Kissey Apna Kahein.

Aziz is generally perceived for depicting the job of Ajiya in Momina Duraid’s Suno Chanda, which acquired her few honors including Lux Style Awards for Best Actress Popular and she got basic approval for her exhibition.

