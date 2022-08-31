Iqra Aziz radiates glamour in bottle-green ethnic dress

Advertisement
Iqra Aziz looks radiates glamour in bottle-green ethnic dress

Iqra Aziz, the beautiful lady, always pulls off adorned and embroidered ethnic clothes flawlessly; with her infectious charisma, she can turn any garment into a work of art.

She makes sure everyone is looking at her. The celebrity has perfected the ability to wear ethnic clothing with ease throughout the years. Although the actor isn’t afraid to try out new hues or patterns, some prized pieces have a special place in her closet.

The Suno Chanda actress looked lovely in the intricately crafted dress that had a subtle touch of royalty to it while adding some burst of color to her lips.

She has worn everything from silk kurtas to flowery drapes to sequined saris and lehengas. With her years in the business growing, Iqra has developed a penchant for wearing these ensembles with the finest grace.

