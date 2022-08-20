Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain shows her son’s adorable side in video

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, a Pakistani power couple, have secured their status as the top celebrity pair to showcase their opulent lifestyle when many other famous couples may be on vacation and winning people’s hearts with lovely pictures.

Their son frequently serves as an example for many of their fans and followers in the heartwarming videos they frequently post.

The Jhooti actress recently uploaded a video of the couple cuddling and smiling with their son, who has a princely appearance.

The couple was spotted taking pictures from the top of a structure. 200K+ people watched the video on Instagram. The couple’s fans couldn’t stop expressing their love in the comments area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

Aziz received a lot of praise for playing Ajiya in Suno Chanda. The last time viewers saw Aziz was in Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, where he played Mahi opposite Feroze Khan.