Iqra Aziz, Yasir takes their chemistry to next murder-mystery

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s better half, has been acting and writing the screenplay for the upcoming murder mystery “Aik Thi Laila” in Pakistan.

Iqra Aziz and Faysal Quraishi’s debut project, “Aik Thi Laila,” which also stars Gul-e-Rana, Hasan Ahmed, Nayyar Ejaz, Faiza Iftikhar, and Fareeha Jabeen, is a popular duo who constantly grabs attention.

The celebrity couple seem excited as Yasir shared a mirror selfie from vanity room, saying “first time directing this superstar. Kuch kuch hota hai anjili tum nahi samjhao gi”.

Iqra reposted the Instagram photo with the caption “FINALLY!!” while her joyful husband Yasir shared it.

The Javed Iqbal actor gushed over his experience working with his wife Iqra, calling her a wonderful actor and a pleasure to be around. He continued saying this is a dream cast for just any director.

This year’s next Hina Amaan show will debut on small screens in October.