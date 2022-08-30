Advertisement
Edition: English
Iqra Aziz’s no-makeup selfie goes viral

Articles
  • Iqra Aziz recently posed for a selfie without any makeup on to show off her berry pink lips and glowing skin.
  • Iqra married Yasir Hussain in 2018 after the actor proposed to her at the award show.
  • The couple also shared a cute son Kabir Hussain.
Iqra Aziz is a talented actress and a beautiful mom of her little son Kabir Hussian. The Jhooti actress recently posed for a selfie without any makeup on to show off her berry pink lips and glowing skin.

Since reaching the heights of popularity with the drama serials Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Khuda Aur Muhabbat, and Raqeeb Se, the Suno Chanda actress has garnered a great deal of affection and appreciation.

This time, Iqra used her Instagram account to share a selfie without any makeup that displayed her gorgeous, unretouched skin.

Aziz, who is well-known for her excellent acting abilities, most recently appeared as Mahi alongside Feroze Khan in the romantic television series Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3.

It should be noted that Iqra married Yasir Hussain in 2018 after the actor proposed to her at the award show. The couple also shared a cute son Kabir Hussain.

A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

