Ira Khan shares pics of her ‘cutie’ Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan, the famous actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, posted images of her partner Nupur Shikhare on social media on Thursday.

She uploaded amazing photos of Nupur to Instagram. She continued by calling him her “cutie.”

In the photos, Nupur can be seen clutching Ira’s hand while posing for the camera.

Ira Khan, the famous actor Aamir Khan's daughter, posted images of her partner Nupur Shikhare on social media on Thursday. She uploaded amazing photos of Nupur to Instagram. She continued by calling him her "cutie."

Along with the pictures, the star kid wrote, "LOOK, ITS MY CUTIE! He makes my heart full🥰." Have a look:

Zayn Marie, her cousin, made the following remark shortly after she had posted the post: “Very very cute.” Nupur responded: “🥰❤️😘 I adore you ya.” Heart emojis were thrown by her supporters.

Ira recently shared a tonne of photos with Nupur and Zayn after attending numerous social events quickly. She penned, “So many social occasions in such a short time span. This reminds me of a sticker from my sticker book (I never thought I’d get to use it truthfully) – STRESSED, DEPRESSED BUT WELL-DRESSED. I’m exhausted. Pooped. Completely. But I think I did well and I definitely over-extended myself but I had fun in parts and I was mostly making an informed decision to over-extend. But regardless of all that… we all looked great! And that, I’ve only recently learnt, counts for something (something beyond the superficial). #laalsinghchaddha #intheatres.”

She was seen supporting “Laal Singh Chaddha,” the movie starring her father Aamir Khan. She also went to the movie’s special screening. The movie, however, struggled at the box office. As a result of the ongoing boycott trend, it was severely impacted.