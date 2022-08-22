Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ireland Baldwin discusses why she feels more beautiful

Ireland Baldwin discusses why she feels more beautiful

Articles
Advertisement
Ireland Baldwin discusses why she feels more beautiful

Ireland Baldwin discusses why she feels more beautiful

Advertisement
  • Ireland Baldwin ignited  internet when she revealed her unusual hair makeover on social media.
  • The 26-year-old model, who Rust actor co-parents with ex-wife Kim Basinger, uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram 
  • “Don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will,” captioned the Campus Caller actress.
Advertisement

Ireland Baldwin, daughter of actor Alec Baldwin, recently ignited the internet when she revealed her unusual hair makeover on social media.

The 26-year-old model, who Rust actor co-parents with ex-wife Kim Basinger, uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram on Sunday sporting a new “golden blonde buzz cut” style.

“Don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will,” captioned the Campus Caller actress.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by ireland (@irelandirelandireland)

Advertisement

Ireland also took to IG story and shared a photo of her prior to her haircut as she wrote, “Bye red villain era … Will miss you.”

Moreover, the actress-model reflected on her decision and said, “My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling since I was 17. It’s long overdue for a restart/refresh. I have always wanted to do this but I was always scared.

She continued, “Now that I don’t care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever.”

Advertisement

Concluding her caption, she added, “Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you’ll never do.”

Ireland Baldwin reveals why she ‘feels’ more beautiful than ever: Photos

The “new appearance” quickly received love and appreciation from friends and followers in the comments area.

On the post, Hilary Duff called her “Dreamy.”

Kim, the mother of Ireland, said, “This is my baby… You can’t tell her not to.. because she will. I’ve been a witness to that for a very long time. Simply stunning

Advertisement

The model spoke candidly about her violent relationship and battle with mental illness during an appearance with her mother on Red Table Talk earlier this year.

Also Read

Piers Morgan slams Alec Baldwin for taking a young woman’s life
Piers Morgan slams Alec Baldwin for taking a young woman’s life

Alec revealed that he recently lost a job as a result of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story