Ireland Baldwin discusses why she feels more beautiful

Ireland Baldwin ignited internet when she revealed her unusual hair makeover on social media.

The 26-year-old model, who Rust actor co-parents with ex-wife Kim Basinger, uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram

“Don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will,” captioned the Campus Caller actress.

Advertisement

Ireland Baldwin, daughter of actor Alec Baldwin, recently ignited the internet when she revealed her unusual hair makeover on social media.

The 26-year-old model, who Rust actor co-parents with ex-wife Kim Basinger, uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram on Sunday sporting a new “golden blonde buzz cut” style.

“Don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will,” captioned the Campus Caller actress.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by ireland (@irelandirelandireland) Advertisement

Ireland also took to IG story and shared a photo of her prior to her haircut as she wrote, “Bye red villain era … Will miss you.”

Moreover, the actress-model reflected on her decision and said, “My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling since I was 17. It’s long overdue for a restart/refresh. I have always wanted to do this but I was always scared.

She continued, “Now that I don’t care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever.”

Advertisement

Concluding her caption, she added, “Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you’ll never do.”

The “new appearance” quickly received love and appreciation from friends and followers in the comments area. On the post, Hilary Duff called her “Dreamy.” Kim, the mother of Ireland, said, “This is my baby… You can’t tell her not to.. because she will. I’ve been a witness to that for a very long time. Simply stunning Advertisement The model spoke candidly about her violent relationship and battle with mental illness during an appearance with her mother on Red Table Talk earlier this year. Also Read Piers Morgan slams Alec Baldwin for taking a young woman’s life Alec revealed that he recently lost a job as a result of...