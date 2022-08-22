Ireland Baldwin reveals her new look on social media

Ireland Baldwin, daughter of actor Alec Baldwin, recently posted a photo on social media in which she displayed her unusual hair change.

The 26-year-old model, who co-parents with the Rust actor’s ex-wife Kim Basinger, uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram on Sunday sporting a new “golden blonde buzz cut” style.

She captioned her post, “Don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will.”

Ireland also uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram Stories before getting a haircut. She wrote, “Bye red villain era … Will miss you.”

Actress-model said, “My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling since I was 17. It’s long overdue for a restart/refresh. I have always wanted to do this but I was always scared.”

She added, “Now that I don’t care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever.”

At last she wrote, “Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you’ll never do.”

The “new appearance” quickly received love and appreciation from friends and followers in the comments area.

On the post, Hilary Duff called her “Dreamy.”

Kim, the mother of Ireland, said, “This is my baby… You can’t tell her not to.. because she will. I’ve been a witness to that for a very long time. Simply stunning

The model spoke candidly about her violent relationship and battle with mental illness during an appearance with her mother on Red Table Talk earlier this year.

