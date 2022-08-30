Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are co-parenting, haven’t reunited

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are co-parenting their daughter together.

The couple dated for four years before calling it quits in 2015.

They spend time together as a family and do things when they can,

Bradley Cooper and his ex-Irina Shayk have not reconciled and only spend time together to “co-parent” their daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

The Russian supermodel posted photos of herself with Cooper during their recent vacation to Instagram, which sparked online rumours that the ex-lovers were reuniting.

However, a source told E! News that A Star Is Born actor and Shayk are not romantically involved, adding, “They are co-parenting and get along well for the sake of their daughter.”

“They do things as a family and it’s going well,” the insider added.

Previously, another source told the outlet that Cooper and Shayk have maintained a healthy friendly relationship for their daughter.

Advertisement

The former flames, who dated for four years from 2015 to 2019, “communicate a lot and are good friends,” the source said nine months after the pair called it quits.

“They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her,” the insider shared. “They also come together as a family and do things when they can.”

Regarding their romantic relationships, Shayk was most recently connected to Kanye West in June of this year, but it did not last.

Contrarily, Cooper is rumoured to be seeing Huma Abedin, a former adviser to Hillary Clinton and the ex-wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner.

