Babil Khan drops the sneak peek of song Phero Na Najariya from his Bollywood debut film Qala.

Qala is directed by Anvitaa Dutt, who also helmed streaming film “Bulbbul”

The movie tells the life of the young, eponymous playback singer in the 1930s and 1940s.

Babil Khan, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, is making his acting debut with Qala, which is directed by Anvitaa Dutt, who also helmed the streaming film “Bulbbul.”

At the Netflix Films Day on Monday, a preview of the movie song Phero Na Najariya was shown to the audience.

“Qala” tells the life of the young, eponymous playback singer and is set in the 1930s and late 1940s. She unravels at the height of her hard-earned success as a result of her spiraling relationship with her mother, which is a result of her sad past and the manner in which it catches up with her.

With the soulful melody by Amit Trivedi and lyrics written by Kausar Munir, the song teaser establishes the mood of the movie by showing Tripti Dimri channeling emotions in a vintage avatar.

Anvitaa Dutt, the event’s director, and the actors Swastika Mukherjee, Babil, Tripti Dimri, and Amit Sial were all in attendance.

Dutt, who had earlier collaborated with Tripti in Bulbbul’, said: “Qala is a story I have been aching to tell and I am delighted for it to be amplified across borders and showcased in over 190 countries on Netflix.”

She added: “This is my second time with the same amazing producer, actor, platform and crew. And the journey has been pure joy. All of us are so very excited about this project.”

Produced by Karnesh Ssharma under the name Clean Slate Filmz, the movie also stars Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma, and Ashish Singh.