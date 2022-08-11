Irsa Ghazal talks about getting a divorce and how it affects children.

“When she talked about how the children from these homes feel, she said, “Their mental state becomes miserable.

She says, “People have made divorce a taboo subject.

She went on to say that if a woman is a single parent, she has to deal with a lot of problems in society.

Advertisement

Irsa recently talked about kids who come from broken homes, have weird marriages, are separated, or get divorced, and how these things affect their minds, Irsa Ghazal talked about how fighting between parents is bad for kids’ minds. She says, “People have made divorce a taboo subject. She went on to say, “I know that the kids are upset when their parents break up, which is natural, but they are even more upset and broken when they see their parents fight all the time.”

When she talked about how the children from these homes feel, she said, “Their mental state becomes miserable.”

She goes on to say, “When parents get divorced in our society, if the mother gets the right to keep the children together, she keeps the children’s minds set against the father, or if the child is with the father, he tells the child bad things about the mother. Parents hurt their kids’ mental health to protect their own egos.

She went on to say that if a woman is a single parent, she has to deal with a lot of problems in society. However, if the father of the children takes care of the money and supports the children, things are easier for both the children and the woman. She said that after a divorce, a good system can be made, but only if both men and women put aside their egos.

Keep in mind that Irsa is married to the actor Sajid Shah.

Also Read Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah’s chemistry in new drama wows fans The dynamic and sizzling chemistry shared by lead actors Feroze Khan and...