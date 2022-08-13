Is Hania Aamir dating a mystery man? revealed

Hania Aamir is currently soaking up all the attention. As a result of Mere Humsafar’s enormous success, she is a worldwide fan favorite. Currently, in a state of happiness, the diva can’t help but feel proud of her enormous success at such a young age.

The actress from Ishqiya was recently sighted with an unknown man, and her fans went absolutely crazy. They are prying into Aamir’s life to find out who the man is and what exactly is going on.

The actress did not confirm yet if she is dating that guy or if it was just for pictures but that however has sparked immense rumors that the diva is dating that guy.

Taking to her Instagram handle while sharing the picture the actress wrote, “All I hear is tall tales comin from little men”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

There are many unanswered questions regarding this mysterious individual. Hania Aamir recently uploaded pictures of herself with an arm over her on Instagram, however, the image was cropped.

