Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are resigning from royal duties?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could return to the UK in future.

The former police protection officer made the claim in his new book ‘Diana: Remembering The Princess’.

Prince Harry, who formally ventured down as everyday working royals toward the finish of March 2020, has been tipped to return into the imperial overlay.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are laying out their new lives and work in California and furthermore raising their youngsters Lilibet and Archie Harrison there, would get back to the UK in future, as per Princess Diana’s ex-guardian Ken Wharfe.

Mr Wharfe, in his recently delivered book ‘Diana: Remembering The Princess’ written with writer Ros Coward, drew an examination between Princess Diana and her two children.

Wharf likewise guaranteed that Princess of Wales would have likely kept a “high profile role” in the foundation world had she not passed on in an auto collision in August 1997.

The previous police security official stated: “William and Prince Harry are very much their mother’s boys in so many ways, even though there are differences between them.

“Although William has perhaps reverted to a world away from the limelight when it comes to his children, he does try to engage and to bring a more modernised approach.”

In the concentrate distributed by the Mail on Sunday, Mr Wharfe added: “But with Harry, we can see Diana’s legacy more clearly – and when he returns into the Royal fold, which I think he will do, I believe that will be even clearer.”

