Queen Elizabeth appointing Prince Charles to be her regent?

  • The initial uproar was caused by Nigel Farage, who promoted the prospect.
  • A Regent is if the Queen was incapacitated, that is the period that you have a Regency.
  • Richard Fitzwiliams stepped in to provide insight from within the Firm’s inner circle.
Queen Elizabeth intends to hand over her monarchy to Prince Charles with the title of regent, in the midst of her health problems, royal experts have finally shed light on whether.

For those who are unaware, the initial uproar was caused by Nigel Farage, who promoted the prospect.

He made the claim by referring to the start of the Parliamentary session and branding it “a really sad moment.”

He believes, “It looks as though Prince Charles is becoming Prince Regent which means he will deputise for the Queen on big state occasions, on big international visits with US Presidents or whatever it may be.”

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams quickly stepped in to provide some context.

Richard Fitzwiliams, a royal commentator, stepped in to provide insight from within the Firm’s inner circle.

He claimed, “That is gossip. A Regent is if the Queen was incapacitated, that is the period that you have a Regency. You saw that with George III, as George VI was made Regent.”

Before concluding he also said, “The Queen is mentally totally alert and carrying out duties, albeit changed duties. I don’t see this as a possibility. We will have to see, of course, what is going to happen in the future.”

