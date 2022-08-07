Advertisement
Is Sheheryar Munawar interested to marry a widow?

Is Sheheryar Munawar interested to marry a widow?

Is Sheheryar Munawar interested to marry a widow?

Is Sheheryar Munawar interested to marry a widow?

  • Sheheryar Munawar is a writer, producer, and director.
  • His recent role as Major Usama in Sinf e Aahan won over hearts everywhere.
  • He recently appeared in an interview.
Heart-robbed actor Sheheryar Munawar began his career as a prominent guy in the profession, and since then, we’ve watched him develop into a writer, producer, and director. People are in love with the ways Sheheryar expresses his art using a variety of techniques. Additionally, he chooses wisely when it comes to television scripts, and his recent turn as Major Usama in Sinf e Aahan won over hearts everywhere.

When Sheheryar appeared as a guest on Fuchsia, he was questioned about whether he could actually marry a widow the way Major Usama did in Sinf e Aahan. Sheheryar responded to it in a straightforward and undiplomatic manner. He said that if he fell in love with a lady, it wouldn’t matter to him if she was a widow, but he would be more cautious if there were children there.

Sheheryar was frank in his speech when he stated that his response will not be a polished rendition of what everyone wants to hear. When you marry a widow with children, he added, you have to adopt the role of father to the children, and you must be prepared to do so with tact.

Earlier, Sheheryar had created a buzz with Sajal Aly for the bold photo shoot that caused a lot of public criticism.

