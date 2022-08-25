Ishaan Khatter does upside-down crunches to build power.

Ishaan Khatter is a top Gen-Z actor.

Ishaan has shown himself a talent powerhouse with his spectacular performances.

Ishaan has always praised fitness.

Advertisement

Ishaan Khatter is a top Gen-Z actor. Ishaan has shown himself a talent powerhouse with his spectacular performances. Ishaan has always praised fitness. The Dhadak actor has a fantastic physique and regularly tweets videos of himself working out. His recent Instagram exercise video shows his extraordinary devotion and strength.

Ishaan posted Instagram stories Thursday showing him performing upside-down crunches while hanging from a seat. Always a vibe… G-splash.” His exercise partner uploaded the video. Ishaan reposted it. Young actor does another workout in the second video. He captioned it, “Why are you staring at me?”

Ishaan plays Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Raja Menon’s Pippa. His film’s teaser is released. The movie is about Brigadier Balram Singh, who fought in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war alongside his brothers. Mrunal Thakur will portray Khatter’s sister, while Priyanshu Painyuli will play his brother.

RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films produce Pippa. AR Rahman scored the picture.

Ishaan will also appear in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Gurmeet Singh directs Excel Entertainment’s film.

Also Read Shahid Kapoor recreates ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ with brother Ishaan Khatter Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput shared different videos. Mira Rajput and brother...