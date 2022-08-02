Ishaan Khatter has relocated to his Bandra bachelor pad

Ishan Khatter has moved out of mom Neliima Azeem’s house and into a sea-facing flat.

He will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

He was last seen in Khaali Peeli with rumoured ex-girlfriend Ananya Panday.

Ishaan Khatter has moved from Andheri to Bandra. The last we heard was that he by and by took a distinct fascination with re-trying the insides and now that practically everything is finished, Ishaan has moved into the ocean confronting level.

Bandra has forever been a superstar area of interest! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and so on and we have the rundown of celebs who stay in Bandra.

A source uncovered to us that, “Ishaan Khatter chose to move out of his mother Neliima Azeem’s home to encounter what resembles to remain alone.

He needed to have his lone ranger life at his own unhitched male cushion, and thus, leased an ocean confronting condo in Bandra.

He did a little puja half a month prior alongside his mother, sibling Shahid Kapoor and sister by marriage, Mira Rajput at his new home.

Lastly moved in a week ago. He is on lease there for the following three years.” Another source added, “Day before yesterday Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput joined Ishaan for lunch at his single man’s cushion.”

Ishan Khatter, child of entertainers Rajesh Khattar and Neliima Azeem, made his acting presentation with Beyond The Clouds, which was coordinated by Majid Majidi.

He then featured in Dharma Productions’ Dhadak in 2018, which denoted the presentation of late entertainer Sridevi’s little girl Janhvi Kapoor.

He was most recently seen in Khaali Peeli with reputed ex Ananya Panday. He likewise highlighted in Mira Nair’s web series A Suitable Boy, co-featuring Tabu. He will before long be found in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

