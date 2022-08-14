Pippa is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Raja Menon.

Film stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Teaser will be released on August 15, Independence Day.

Film stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli.

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is Pippa, directed by Raja Menon and starring Priyanshu Painyuli, Mrunal Thakur, and Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan made an official wrap announcement for the movie on Instagram in April 2022.

Sharing a few stills from the movie, the actor wrote, “Filled with gratitude for the experience of this film. It’s been a dream to work with a team as excellent as this one. Humbled and brimming with love. This is your Captain Balram Singh Mehta signing off from #Pippa. See you in the cinemas soon.”

An interesting update on this Ronnie Screwvala production is currently available on Pinkvilla. According to information we’ve received, the teaser for the movie will be released on August 15, Independence Day.

“The teaser will be released in the first half tomorrow. Besides that, the makers are also announcing Pippa’s release date. The film will have a theatrical release on December 2, 2022. It’s presently in the post-production stage,” informs a source close to the development.

Mrunal completed shooting for the film in October last year. “Playing Radha in #Pippa has been an experience that can’t be described in a few adjectives. I’ve only learnt & grown as an actor. While my part in this beautiful piece of art has been done, this spectacular project still continues & when it’s ready we can’t wait for you to witness it. Thank you Team Pippa,” mentioned Mrunal, who is presently garnering a lot of praise for her performance in Hanu Raghavapudi’s Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan.

Ishaan will reportedly have a major part in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.