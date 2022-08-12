Advertisement
It wasn’t good news when Prince Harry and Meghan received call

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘worried’ by phone call from Kensington Palace about paparazzi attention.
  • The couple moved to Los Angeles, California after their engagement was announced.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were purportedly left stressed by a call from the Sussex’s helpers at Kensington Palace.

The couple, who ventured down from the job as ‘senior’ individuals from the imperial family in 2020, moved to Los Angeles, California.

The Sussexes were supposed to be content to have migrated to the United States until they got stunning news, guaranteed Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their memoir, Finding Freedom.

“One night late in October in Toronto, Harry was happy, and so was Meghan,” peruses a piece of the book, by means of The Times.

“Until they received a call from one of Harry’s aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn’t good news.

“A tabloid was going to run with the story of their relationship. Their main worry was that her place would be besieged by photographers within 24 hours,” the book claimed.03:22

“They had little time to think because there was only a couple of paparazzi in Toronto but it wouldn’t be long before photographers flew in from New York and LA, all hoping to get that first picture of the happy couple.”

Since the incident, the Duke of Sussex is said to have been battling to keep his security.

