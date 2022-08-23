Advertisement
Jackie Shroff advices fans to respect their bodies with a meme

In the funniest possible way, Bollywood star Jackie Shroff advised his followers to respect their bodies on Tuesday. The “Hero” star shared a photo on Instagram with the caption “Bhidu Jhukna seekh.” Which he thought was humorous.

The star advised his followers to respect their bodies through the message. The message says, “Respect your body. Touch your feet daily.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

Fans immediately swamped the comment area with laughing emoticons after Jackie uploaded the post. A fan wrote, “Caption se bhi swag dikhta hai.” “Allu arjun ko samjhana padengaa,” another fan remarked. Another fan commented, “Pushpa jhukeg nahi sala.”

The “Ram lakhan” actor has been in the entertainment business for the last 40 years and has participated in more than 200 motion pictures. For his work in the movie “Parinda,” he received his first Best Actor Filmfare Award in 1990.

Jackie most recently appeared in the underwhelming box office action movie “Rashtra Kavach OM” starring actor Aditya Roy Kapur. On the OTT platform, the movie is currently streaming.

In “Phone Bhoot,” a horror comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar, he will next be seen. The movie, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, is scheduled to open in theatres on November 4, 2022. It will compete directly with Arjun Kapoor’s dark comedy movie “Kuttey” in the Bollywood box office.

The movie, which was directed by Kapil Verma, also included important performances by Sanjana Sanghi and Ashutosh Rana.

Read More News On

