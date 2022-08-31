Jacqueline ‘neglected’ Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s criminal record

Jacqueline Fernandez “intentionally opted to overlook conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal background.”

The chargesheet claims that Jacqueline’s association with her family and friends has brought her financial gain.

The ED has also named Jacqueline, who was rumoured to be dating him, as an accused party in the case.

Jacqueline Fernandez “intentionally opted to overlook conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal background,” according to the chargesheet brought by the Enforcement Directorate against Fernandez, and “continued to engage in financial transactions with him.” The chargesheet claims that Jacqueline’s association with her family and friends has brought her financial gain. Also read: The Patiala House court in Delhi has summoned Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with a 200 crore extortion case.

A 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar is now being investigated while he is incarcerated. The ED has also named Jacqueline, who was rumoured to be dating him, as an accused party in the case.

The ED also came to the conclusion that “the lure of money ensured that the criminal history of the person she was engaging with did not matter,” according to the news agency. “Investigation so far has revealed that the accused actor is directly or indirectly involved in the proceeds of crime and acquired, possessed & used part proceeds of crime – valuable gifts for herself & her family members in India and abroad and thereby committed an offence of money laundering u/s 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, which is punishable u/s 4 of PMLA, 2002″ the chargesheet continued.

Sukesh was accused by the ED of using money extorted from prominent individuals, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh, to buy gifts for Jacqueline. Additionally, the agency claims that the actress “had continuously changed her opinion” regarding the gifts she received from Sukesh in the chargesheet. She did disclose some information, according to the ED, but she still disputes “some assets purchased by Sukesh for her and the inquiry on that aspect is ongoing.”

Her relationship with Sukesh is also taken into account in the chargesheet, demonstrating that she, “committed the offence of money laundering as defined under section 3 of PMLA for knowingly using and possessing the proceeds of crime”.

The received a summons earlier in the day from the Patiala House Court in Delhi, ordering her to appear before the court on September 26. In the extortion case against Sukesh Chandrashekar, the ED submitted a supplemental charge sheet on August 17 that named Jacqueline as a defendant.

The ED has called the Murder 2 actress up and questioned her multiple times over the case. She has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and turned up to all summonses thus far, according to attorney Prashant Patil, who appeared on the actor’s behalf. To the best of her ability, “She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED,” he stated.

In addition to the 15 lakh dollars in cash, the ED temporarily attached the actor’s finances under the PMLA in April because it deemed them to be “proceeds of crime.” The actor argued that her fixed deposits were made with her own money, not Sukesh’s gifts, in her response to the court through her legal team.

The Kick actress hasn’t made any public comments on the situation yet, despite sharing a mysterious social media post after being identified as an accused in the case. It’ll all be okay, she wrote in a social media message dated August 17 that was dedicated to “dear myself.”

