James Norton is having treatment after ‘grim’ school bullying

  • James Norton reveals he was bullied at school.
  • He is still receiving therapy 20 years later.
  • James says he is only now “recognizing the effect” of bullying on his life.
James Norton disclosed that he was bullied in school and is still receiving therapy now, 20 years after the incident.

The 37-year-old actor said that he is “just now” “recognizing the effect” of his turbulent history and “what it has done to him.”

He said to Eden Confidential, “I had quite a miserable period.” It is only now, as an adult, that I am aware of that effect and what it has done to me.

He continues, “In a strange, perverse way, I’m kind of glad for it. With the help of a therapist, I was able to untie some of that stuff, which really wasn’t pleasant.

It has undoubtedly shaped who I am and perhaps given me the ability to feel empathy with and connect with the roles and individuals I represent.

