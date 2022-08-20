James Van Der Beek discusses healing after pregnancy losses

James Van Der Beek has reminisced on two tragic pregnancy losses he and his wife, Kimberley had

James Van Der Beek has reminisced on two tragic pregnancy losses he and his wife, Kimberley, had – and how they dealt with their grief.

The 45-year-old Dawson’s Creek star has been married to Kimberley since 2010, and they have five children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah, who was born in November last year.

After two terrible miscarriages, the pair decided to keep the news of their most recent pregnancy with Jeremiah hidden, while the actor has previously moved fans to tears by recounting the anguish he suffered following more miscarriages.

James and Kimberley were distraught when they lost a child during pregnancy in November 2019, and they were heartbroken again in June 2020 when they lost another child during pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, James reflected on the difficulties he and Kimberley faced – and offered advice to those going through similar experiences.

Uploading a number of photos of his family, the TV star wrote: “Pic #1: December ‘19. Pic #2: August ‘22.

“Pic #1 we had just lost a baby 18 weeks into pregnancy and almost lost @vanderkimberly in the process. I had a collaboration going south, rapidly.

“And I’d just been booted off a reality dancing competition I’d been favored to win. (I feel like three out of those four are fairly relatable).

He further added :Whatever you’re going through… if you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, or even know where to look for it… I invite you to not underestimate the power of a little change of environment… and of taking the time to sit exactly where you’re at.”

His words were met with positive comments and words of encouragement, with one follower typing: “I always look forward to reading your posts. You have no idea how much I needed this today. Thank you.”

