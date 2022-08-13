Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remember their mother with throwback pictures

Articles
  • Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shared throwback pictures on Instagram on Sridevi’s birthday.
  • Janhvi stated that she wishes to carry on her mother’s legacy.
  • ‘Mujhe bas unki yaad aati hai (I miss her), she said of her mother.
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remembered their mother and shared throwback pictures on Instagram on Sridevi’s birth anniversary.

Janhvi recalled a childhood memory and shared an endearing picture with Sridevi on Instagram. “Happy birthday Mumma i miss you more and more everyday. I love u forever,” she wrote.

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Khushi Kapoor too took to her Insta stories and shared a beautiful monochrome picture in which Sridevi is kissing her on he cheek.

Janhvi stated in a recent interview that she wishes to carry on her mother’s legacy.

When asked what she remembers the most about Sridevi, she said, “Mujhe bas unki yaad aati hai (I miss her). I would not get off my bed until Mumma woke me up. My alarm would buzz. But then I would call Mumma. I wouldn’t step out of my room without seeing her face. And I wouldn’t sleep without saying good night to her.”

Recalling what Sridevi said when Janhvi told her about wanting to be an actress, the ‘Good Luck Jerry’ actress said, “She said, ‘Don’t get into it. I have worked my whole life so that I could give my kids a comfortable life and this life is not comfortable, so why do you want to put yourself through it?’ And I said, ‘I love movies. I can’t live without being an actor.’ Then she said, ‘If you love it that much then it’s okay.’ But she also kept saying, ‘You’re too naïve and soft-hearted. You get carried away. You get hurt too much. You have to be tough in a different way to survive here and I don’t want you to become like that. I don’t want to deal with all of that.’ She was protective of me.”

 

 

 

