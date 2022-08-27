Janhvi Kapoor dances on Zingaat in white saree at party

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash was attended by a lot of Bollywood celebs.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others graced the event.

Janhvi Kapoor grooved to her film Dhadak’s song Zingaat.

Janhvi Kapoor scoring to her film Dhadak’s melody Zingaat has grabbed the attention of the fans..

Janhvi Kapoor looked shocking in a trendy white sequin saree. She matched the saree with a coordinating steamy bralette shirt with a plunging neck area that additional an oomph remainder to her look.

The diva adjusted the look with open braids. Her companion Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram stories to share a video wherein we can see the GoodLuck Jerry entertainer moving her heart out on her presentation film Dhadak’s tune Zingaat. It is clear that she is having an awesome time with her closest friends.

The video is taken from Pinkvilla:

In the mean time, on the work front, Janhvi was as of late seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. The film was delivered on the OTT stage. Janhvi’s presentation was quite commended in the film.

From her acting to exchange conveyance, fans adored all of her exhibition.

She presently has two or three intriguing activities with regards to the pipeline. She will before long be seen in Mili.

She likewise has the cricket show Mr and Mrs Mahi, where she will rejoin with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi. Aside from this, Janhvi likewise has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

