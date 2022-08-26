Janhvi Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most famous actresses.

Even though the actress has only been in a few movies, she has already shown that she is a good one.

She made her acting debut in Shashank Khaitan’s 2018 film “Dhadak,” which starred Ishaan Khatter.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most famous actresses. Even though the actress has only been in a few movies, she has already shown that she is a good one. She made her acting debut in Shashank Khaitan’s 2018 film “Dhadak,” which starred Ishaan Khatter. With films like “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,” “Ghost Stories,” and “GoodLuck Jerry,” the 25-year-old is on her way to becoming a superstar. Janhvi is a true fashionista at heart, which is clear from the clothes she wears when she’s not making movies. We love how glamorous she always looks on the red carpet, but nothing beats the elegance of a classic saree.

Speaking of which, the Dhadak actress posted a series of photos of herself in a saree on Instagram on Friday. In the pictures, the diva wore a beautiful white sequin saree that was a simple but stylish update on the traditional six yards. She wore the saree with a sultry bralette blouse with a plunging neckline that went with it. This gave her look a little extra “oomph.” Vaani kept her accessories simple and wore a pair of statement earrings with the outfit. She used neutral colours for her makeup. The diva finished off the look by leaving her hair loose. She put “icy-spicy” in the post’s title.

Janhvi was recently seen in Good Luck Jerry. OTT released the movie. Janhvi’s performance was praised. Fans enjoyed her acting and language delivery. She’s working on some cool projects. She’ll appear in Mili. She’ll reconnect with Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi after Roohi. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in black dress, partying in Mumbai Janhvi Kapoor attended a party with her friends in Mumbai on Sunday...