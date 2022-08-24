Janhvi Kapoor mimics Anupamaa moment: ‘Video viral’

Janhvi Kapoor recreates popular videos with her pals.

Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria comment on the video.

Janhvi recreated a scenario from the Tv program Anupamaa.

Advertisement

A new humorous video from Janhvi Kapoor, who frequently recreates popular videos with her pals and posts them on Instagram, was released on Wednesday. With the help of her pals, Janhvi recreated a scenario from the well-liked TV programme Anupamaa for her most recent video. Tara Sutaria and Alia Bhatt also reacted to the video.

The phrase “aapko kya” refers to a tendency that was inspired by a scene in the movie Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly, in which the lead character, reprimands her ex-husband Vanraj Shah w ith her friends, who have previously starred in other films on her account, Janhvi seemed to have a lot of fun recreating the reel. Janhvi and her pals mimicked all the acts stated in the script in their rendition of the popular video before joining forces to lip-synch to “aapko kya?”

Watch the video below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) Advertisement

Emojis of a thinking face and a woman shrugging were used as the caption by Janhvi. Alia Bhatt commented on the video in the comments section, “Hilarious.” Alia’s compliment was answered by Janhvi with the emojis “joker,” “baby,” and “love.” Tara Sutaria left a remark on the article as well. Bestttt bro, she wrote, and Janhvi responded with a joker emoji.

A trending trailer from Naagin 6 was recreated by Janhvi a few days ago. She even convinced Ekta Kapoor, the show’s producer, to approve the recording of a video based on Tejasswi Prakash and Mahek Chahal’s midnight walk exchange.

Good Luck Jerry, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29, was Janhvi’s most recent film. Her upcoming projects include Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in black dress, partying in Mumbai Janhvi Kapoor attended a party with her friends in Mumbai on Sunday...