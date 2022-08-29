Advertisement
Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt’s video goes ‘viral’

Articles
  • Jannat Mirza is the first Pakistani to gain 10 million TikTok fans.
  • Jannat mirza and Umer butt tiktok video goes viral.
  • She recently made debut in the film Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.
Fans were in awe as Tiktok star Jannat Mirza released a new video with fellow influencer and rumoured beau Umer Butt.

Jannat, who is loved by many, won praise and admiration immediately and became the first Pakistani to gain 10 million TikTok fans.

Jannat posted fresh beautiful images and beautiful video with Umer on Instagram. The stunning young woman, 21, has always dazzled her followers with both her excellent job and her stunning appearance.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

In terms of her professional career, Jannat Mirza recently made her cinematic debut in the recently released Lollywood film Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

