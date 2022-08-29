Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt’s video goes ‘viral’

TikTok star Jannat Mirza is getting married?
Jannat Mirza is the most popular personality on social media. She revealed...
Fans were in awe as Tiktok star Jannat Mirza released a new video with fellow influencer and rumoured beau Umer Butt.
Jannat, who is loved by many, won praise and admiration immediately and became the first Pakistani to gain 10 million TikTok fans.
Jannat posted fresh beautiful images and beautiful video with Umer on Instagram. The stunning young woman, 21, has always dazzled her followers with both her excellent job and her stunning appearance.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
In terms of her professional career, Jannat Mirza recently made her cinematic debut in the recently released Lollywood film Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.