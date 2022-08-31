Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Jannat Mirza treats fans with her new TikTok video

Jannat Mirza treats fans with her new TikTok video

Articles
Advertisement
Jannat Mirza treats fans with her new TikTok video

Watch: TikToker Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral

Advertisement
  • Jannat Mirza is a popular TikToker of Pakistan.
  • She has a huge fan following on social media.
  • Around 20 million people followed the 21-year-old beauty on TikTok.
Advertisement

The first TikToker to share this with a sizable audience is Jannat Mirza. She attained the height of success because of her stunning reels and TikTok videos.

Around 20 million people follow the 21-year-old beauty on TikTok, while 3.5 million people follow her on Instagram.
The TikTok star posted fresh beautiful photos and dreamy movies with her boyfriend Umer on Instagram. She has always been the one to astonish her admirers with both her amazing work and her stunning appearance.

Jannat recently shared her latest TikTok video on her Instagram account. Have a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

Advertisement

In terms of her professional career, Mirza recently made her cinematic debut in the recently released Lollywood film Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

Also Read

Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt’s video goes ‘viral’
Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt’s video goes ‘viral’

Jannat Mirza is the first Pakistani to gain 10 million TikTok fans....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ranbir Kapoor on his desire to direct a film, 'block' to enter Hollywood
Ranbir Kapoor on his desire to direct a film, 'block' to enter Hollywood
Chris Hemsworth receives AACTA Trailblazer Award
Chris Hemsworth receives AACTA Trailblazer Award
Jenna Ortega Slammed For Filming While Ill With Covid
Jenna Ortega Slammed For Filming While Ill With Covid
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew suffers new blow after latest law
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew suffers new blow after latest law
Ranbir Kapoor looks classy in his checkered blazer
Ranbir Kapoor looks classy in his checkered blazer
Grayson Chrisley Shares Details of His “Bad” Car Wreck
Grayson Chrisley Shares Details of His “Bad” Car Wreck
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story