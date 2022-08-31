Jason Aldean & Ryan Hurd rally’s behind their wives

Jason Aldean & Ryan Hurd are with their wives after Brittany Aldean and Maren Morris got into a heated argument.

It’s an honour to see CO conduct a completely regular conversation as well.

The singer of “Burnin’ It Down” appeared to endorse his wife’s contentious caption.

Advertisement

Jason Aldean & Ryan Hurd are standing by their respective wives after Brittany Aldean and Maren Morris got into a heated social media argument last week.

Morris, 32, implicitly referred to Brittany, 33, as a “scumbag person” in a subsequent tweet after she appeared to make a transphobic comment in a recent Instagram caption.

Hurd, Morris’ 35-year-old husband, has since tweeted in support of his wife, adding, “Scoring fast points by picking on trans kids isn’t anything that is at all brave. And Maren deserves praise for standing up for them.

It’s an honour to see CO conduct a completely regular conversation as well. Only those with whom you disagree should be told to “shut up and sing.”

“Getting a lot of people telling me our career is finished, as if the last time she stood up about something it disappeared,” he wrote in another tweet. We’re actually doing pretty well here. Tours are going well, we love our two-year-old, and I can assure you that she won’t stop talking any time soon.

And on a related note, I want to say that Maren has my unwavering support and love. I know I’m not very active online, but I am and always will be proud of her. I agree with all she stands for, Hurd continued in a subsequent post.

Advertisement

Jason, 45, defended his own wife by writing, “MY Barbie!” in response to Morris labelling her a “Insurrection Barbie” after she made a remark against transgender children in one of her most recent Instagram posts.

With the remark, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not altering my gender while I went through my tomboy era,” Brittany posted a beauty lesson to Instagram on August 23. I adore living the girlie life.

The singer of “Burnin’ It Down” appeared to endorse his wife’s contentious caption by posting, “Lmao!!” in the post’s comments. You and I wouldn’t have gotten along, therefore I’m glad they didn’t.

One person who was offended by Brittany’s post was country artist Cassadee Pope. In a tweet on August 26, Pope implied that Brittany had compared her “‘tomboy period’ to someone seeking to transition.”

Morris replied to Brittany’s tweet by siding with Pope and criticizing her further, writing, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a disgusting human? Insurrection Barbie,” in reference to the 2021 Capitol uprising following the presidential election. “Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Later, in an Instagram Story, Brittany reiterated her remarks, saying: “I will always support my children and do everything I can to preserve their innocence.

Advertisement

She stated at the time, “Love means sheltering your child until they are old enough as adults to make their own life decisions. The other day, [my son] Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur, and tomorrow [my daughter] Navy will want to be a cat.

The singer of “My Church” addressed the LBGTQ+ community with a supportive message in her own Instagram story, adding, “I will say we can handle this s***.

We’ve had to deal with jerks who have said irrationally dumb things to us for years. I’m just sick to death of seeing complete horseshit on the internet and seeing people get away with it, let alone be praised for it.

Also Read Concert tickets for $25 from May 4-10 on National Concert Week in Houston Concert tickets for $25 from May 4-10 on National Concert Week in...