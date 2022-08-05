Jason Momoa stuns passengers on a flight

Jason Momoa sparked outrage on social media after serving drinks to passengers on a Hawaiian flight.

Momoa’s viral video shows him surprising passengers and giving them purified water bottles.

He was dressed in a black T-shirt, grey blazer and trousers

Advertisement

Jason Momoa is living up to his superhero moniker, as evidenced by his latest viral video.

On Tuesday, the Aquaman star sparked outrage on the internet when he casually served drinks to passengers on a Hawaiian Airlines flight.

Momoa’s viral video shows him surprising passengers and giving them purified water bottles. Momoa was dressed in a black T-shirt, grey blazer and trousers, and a beaded necklace that he wore around his neck and behind his ear.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) Advertisement

TikTok user @livinglikekylee shared a video sent by their aunt of Momoa performing flight attendant duties. “When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant,” the video captioned.

The Game of Thrones actor, 43, also documented the special occasion on his Instagram page, explaining that the brand’s goal is to eliminate single-use plastic.

“Drink one, remove one – For every bottle of Mananalu sold, we remove one plastic bottle from the ocean. We have removed 3 MILLION plastic bottles from the ocean this year. Don’t stop making waves to save our beautiful planet (sic),” wrote Momoa.

Advertisement

Momoa will be next seen in films Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and Fast X. He will also be seen in the unscripted docuseries for Warner Bros Discoveries titled On The Roam.