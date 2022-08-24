As a member of Universal’s Fast & Furious franchise, Jason Momoa is racing into a new phase in his career.

On Tuesday, the actor talked to Entertainment Tonight at the launch of See’s third and last season on Apple TV+.

Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, is slated for release on May 19, 2023, and during the interview, he hinted the villain role he’ll play alongside Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto in the movie.

“I’ve never played a character that’s, what’s the word — he’s evil and quirky and androgynous,” Momoa explained. “He’s very sadistic and fun. It’s very bizarre.”

Momoa went on to say that he had a very enjoyable time filming the part and also felt welcomed into the long-running film series. “I haven’t played a villain in a very long time,” he added.

The actor was also questioned about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to his DC Comics character of the same name, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 17, 2023.

He talked about the relationship between his own character, Arthur Curry, and Patrick Wilson’s portrayal of the hero’s half-brother, Orm Marius.

“It’s a bit of a brothers’ journey,” Momoa said about the Warner Bros. title. “So it’s a lot of funny stuff, and there’s a lot of stuff that’s just what’s going on in our environment, talking about climate change and just hitting on certain things that I wanted to hit on. Just a lot of laughs and also a lot of pain, so there’s wonderful action.”