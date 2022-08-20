Javed Akhtar is upset with release of culprits in Bilkis Bano case

Javed Akhtar expressed his displeasure against the release of 11 convicts.

Who were accused of raping a pregnant Bilkis Bano in 2002.

Convicts walked free after the Gujarat government allowed their release.

Javed Akhtar is known to voice his viewpoints and offer his considerations via online entertainment.

As of late, the observed Bollywood essayist and lyricist communicated his dismay against the arrival of 11 convicts who were blamed for assaulting a pregnant Bilkis Bano in 2002.

Censuring the move, Javed Akhtar tweeted, “Those who raped a 5 month pregnant woman after killing 7 of her family including her 3-year-old daughter were set free from the jail offered sweets and were garlanded . Don’t hide behind whatabouts . Think !! Some thing is seriously going wrong with our society.”

Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant around then, was assaulted by the convicts, who likewise killed seven individuals from her loved ones.

The 11 convicts were condemned to life detainment in the 2002 post-Godhra Bilkis Bano assault case and strolled free after the Gujarat government permitted their delivery under its reduction strategy.

Responding to choice, Bilkis Bano told PTI. “Premature release of convicts who devastated my family and my life, and took from me my 3-year-old daughter, has shaken my faith in justice.”

