Edition: English
Edition: English

Javeria Saud enjoys trip to Turkey with her family

Javeria Saud enjoys trip to Turkey with her family

  • Javeria Saud is a well-known Pakistani actress, host, singer, and producer.
  • Her production business “JJS,” is owned by Javeria and her husband Saud.
  • She recently shared adorable vacation pictures of her family on Instagram.
 Javeria Saud is a well-known Pakistani actress, host, singer, and producer who is currently enjoying vacations with her family in Turkey.

The production business “JJS,” owned by her and Saud, has created a number of Pakistani drama serials so far. She also manages a YouTube channel where she frequently updates her daily activities.

The Nand actress and her family flew to Turkey for their vacation not long after she returned from the Hajj. She recently shared some gorgeous photos from their trip to Turkey on her own Instagram account, leaving their fans in awe of the fascinating vacation snaps. The family is seen having fun while traveling and visiting Turkey’s diverse regions.

Check out some of the entrancing family photos posted by Javeria from the theme park in Antalya!

