Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Javeria Saud slays in recent pictures at her friend’s baby shower
Javeria Saud slays in recent pictures at her friend’s baby shower

Javeria Saud slays in recent pictures at her friend’s baby shower

Articles
Advertisement
Javeria Saud slays in recent pictures at her friend’s baby shower

Javeria Saud slays in recent pictures at her friend’s baby shower

Advertisement

Javeria Saud keeps dazzling us with her clicks. Be it with her family or friends, her appearance is the most remarkable, leaving us all spellbound by her charisma.

The actress shared photos from her friend’s baby shower recently.

With pink balloons in the background, this glorious lady is twinning with the theme.

Check out the recent clicks here!

Javeria Saud spotted at the baby shower of her bestie

Advertisement

Javeria Saud spotted at the baby shower of her bestie

Javeria Saud spotted at the baby shower of her bestie

Javeria Saud spotted at the baby shower of her bestie

Javeria Saud spotted at the baby shower of her bestie

Her photos with her girlfriends are trending online. Recently, the Saud family was in Turkey for the launch of Salahudin Ayubi. Here are photos of Javeria Saud and her friends.

The Yeh Zindagi Hai actress is social and loves to mingle. She looks gorgeous in a pink, simple, elegant top. In this article, you’ll find more Javeria Saud photos and facts.

Advertisement

Also Read

Javeria Saud celebrates her 50th Birthday
Javeria Saud celebrates her 50th Birthday

Javeria Saud celebrates her 50th Birthday. Javeria is a popular Pakistani television...

Javeria and her husband Saud were trolled for not paying Yeh Zindagi Hai actors. Several celebrities have addressed this issue, but they deny having debt.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles not willing to land ceremonial role to Andrew at coronation
King Charles not willing to land ceremonial role to Andrew at coronation
Kanye West having good times with his new wife
Kanye West having good times with his new wife
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker were spotted at a pre-Super Bowl
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker were spotted at a pre-Super Bowl
Royal Family plans to protect King Charles' coronation from Harry and Meghan
Royal Family plans to protect King Charles' coronation from Harry and Meghan
Pakistan's tekken prodigy Arslan Ash ties the knot
Pakistan's tekken prodigy Arslan Ash ties the knot
Ranjha song was rewritten for Sidharth-Kiara's wedding
Ranjha song was rewritten for Sidharth-Kiara's wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story