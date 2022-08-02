Javeria Saud slays in recent pictures at her friend’s baby shower

Javeria Saud keeps dazzling us with her clicks. Be it with her family or friends, her appearance is the most remarkable, leaving us all spellbound by her charisma.

The actress shared photos from her friend’s baby shower recently.

With pink balloons in the background, this glorious lady is twinning with the theme.

Check out the recent clicks here!

Her photos with her girlfriends are trending online. Recently, the Saud family was in Turkey for the launch of Salahudin Ayubi. Here are photos of Javeria Saud and her friends.

The Yeh Zindagi Hai actress is social and loves to mingle. She looks gorgeous in a pink, simple, elegant top. In this article, you’ll find more Javeria Saud photos and facts.

Javeria and her husband Saud were trolled for not paying Yeh Zindagi Hai actors. Several celebrities have addressed this issue, but they deny having debt.