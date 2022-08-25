Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles to reunite for fourth season of ‘The Boys’

Advertisement
  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been cast in The Boys fourth season.
  • Jensen Ackles played Dean Winchester on the long-running CW series Supernatural.
  • Filming has already begun for season four of The Boys.
Supernatural actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jensen Ackles are about to reunite on-screen, as Morgan is the most recent actor to be cast in the fourth season of the blockbuster Amazon series The Boys.

Morgan portrayed John Winchester, the father of the two main characters, in the long-running CW series Supernatural. Variety confirmed the story on Thursday, August 25, teasing that Morgan’s casting will further excite fans of the programme.

Ackles, who played Dean Winchester on the CW series, joined the Amazon series in its third season.

According to Variety, Morgan’s involvement with The Boys has been rumoured for quite some time, with the actor announcing in 2020 that he would accept Kripke’s offer to join the show for its third season.

In addition to Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward, two more castings for season four of The Boys have been confirmed, and filming has already begun on the show.

Morgan presently stars on The Walking Dead and has appeared in a number of popular television shows, including Grey’s Anatomy on ABC.

