Jennifer Aniston did not changed her views about Johnny Depp

Jennifer Aniston did not changed her views about Johnny Depp

Articles
Jennifer Aniston did not changed her views about Johnny Depp

Jennifer Aniston and Johnny Depp

More than 1.9 million people have liked June Instagram post of Johnny Depp, which he published after nearly winning a defamation suit against Amber Heard.

There were also notable celebrities that began following him after his victory.

According to a recent article in a local news channel, the likes of Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner, and Joey King appear to have disappeared from Johnny Depp’s Instagram post following his court triumph over Amber Heard.

A peek at the actor’s post reveals that Jennifer Aniston, star of “Friends,” has not withdrawn her like from Depp’s post.

Additionally, Aniston does not follow Amber Heard on the Facebook-owned application.

